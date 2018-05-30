

CTV Barrie





A man has been arrested after a fire at an Elmvale arena.

According to the OPP, someone ignited a natural gas pipe near the main doors of the Elmvale Community Area on Tuesday night.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and damage was limited. An exact dollar figure hasn’t been released.

The OPP say witnesses helped identify a vehicle that was seen at the arena, and after a short pursuit a 19-year-old man was arrested.

He has been charged with arson, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and flight from police.

The arena was open again on Wednesday.