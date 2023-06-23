Armed suspect at large after 3 young teens allegedly stabbed in Barrie park

Police in Barrie are frustrated three young victims of an alleged stabbing in a park last weekend are refusing to cooperate with the investigation, leaving a potentially armed suspect at large and a community on edge.

"When hurdles are put in our way, it puts the brakes on our investigation very quickly," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services communications coordinator.

The incident allegedly happened at Sandringham Park in Barrie's south end Saturday evening as the boys, believed to be ages 14 and 15, were playing at a basketball court at Proclamation Drive and Empire Drive.

"That's the story we're being told," said Leon. "They were playing basketball [and] all of a sudden, an individual arrived. He had his hands in his pocket, they felt something seemed a little odd and strange, and all of a sudden, he brandishes a weapon."

Police say the boys were taken to the hospital with what was described as lacerations, but Leon says it could have been much more serious.

"We're very fortunate these individuals were able to back away very quickly before anybody sustained any serious injury," he said.

Police canvassed the area for clues, but Leon said the boys wouldn't confirm any details.

"We need to carry out thorough and detailed investigations to hold people accountable for their actions for what's happening in our community," he said, adding the lack of leads brought the investigation to a "grinding halt."

"Our victims refused to cooperate with our investigators," said Leon. "When we have situations like this where people all of a sudden shutdown and refuse to cooperate, it makes our job very, very difficult. It leaves a crime that is serious unsolved."

Police say the suspect wore dark clothing, stood roughly five feet five inches tall, and was armed with a knife.

Leon added that the victims didn't know the suspect.

"The person who is responsible for three individuals being seriously injured last Saturday evening is still walking out there, possibly still armed with that knife," he said.

Police encourage anyone with information on the case to come forward.

"We don't want to see anybody else become a victim," Leon concluded.