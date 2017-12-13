

CTV Barrie





A robbery in the Bracebridge area led to a gun being fired, a lengthy and dramatic police chase and three arrests.

According to the OPP, two of the three suspects got into a vehicle at the intersection of Muskoka Road 118 and Brackenrig Road in Muskoka Lakes Township on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects demanded cash from those in the vehicle. This is when police say a single shot was fired.

The driver of the suspect vehicle then followed the victims towards Highway 11.

One of the victims was able to contact 911. They were instructed to stop on the highway, near Holiday Park Drive.

When the driver stopped on the highway, both suspects go out and fled on foot. One of the suspects, a 27-year-old Gravenhurst man, was arrested a short time later.

A canine unit was brought in to track the other suspect. Police shut down Highway 11 for safety reason during the search. A 35-year-old Mississauga man was found in a nearby forest, suffering from hypothermia.

While this was happening, officers chased after the third suspect, who took off on Highway 11. A high-risk vehicle stop was conducted, and the driver, a 29-year-old Gravenhurst man, was arrested.

All three suspects have been charged with robbery using a firearm.

Police say more charges are likely.