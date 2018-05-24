

CTV Barrie





Barrie-Innisfil Liberal candidate Ann Hoggarth issued a statement claiming she and another candidate were “verbally attacked” at a debate Wednesday night.

The debate was organized by the Simcoe County Home Builders Association.

Hoggarth said a few people crossed the line.

“What had been a thoughtful dialogue with the candidates and those in the audience unfortunately deteriorated into name-calling and the use of inappropriate and disrespectful language,” Hoggarth said in the statement.

The NDP campaign was also the target of disrespectful comments.

"Political disagreements can get heated but it's important that we can have those disagreements in a civil way. We all owe it to the residents of Barrie, who have an important choice in front of them, to respectfully focus on the issues that matter to them: hydro rates, health care and housing," said NDP candidate Dan Janssen in a statement to CTV Barrie.

The homebuilders association has since issued a written apology to Hoggarth.

The association acknowledge there were inappropriate and disrespectful comments made during the question and answer segment of the program by a few guest in attendance.

“These comments were personal views and do not reflect the values of the SCHBA,” the apology read. “We apologize for the disruptive and disrespectful comments and the personal distress this behaviour generated.”

Hoggarth added wile criticism, scrutiny and tough questions are fair game during campaigns, disrespectful behaviour is not.

“I’m asking everyone to make respect and civility a priority. Our community is better than what we saw last night,” said Hoggarth.