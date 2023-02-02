Animals' lives lost in Amaranth, Ont. barn fire

A barn fire took the lives of several animals early Thursday morning.

Dufferin OPP responded to the call of a fire on the 8th Line in Amaranth, south of Shelburne shortly at 6 a.m.

The fire took the lives of the barn animals before it could be extinguished with a joint effort by the Orangeville, Shelburne and Grand Valley fire services.

Shelburne Fire is continuing the fire investigation and has deemed it to be non-suspicious.

If you have information regarding this fire or any suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.