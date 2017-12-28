Parts of Lake Simcoe are already busy with people looking to reel in a big catch, but police are cautioning that no ice is safe ice.

Video of the lake from the York Regional Police helicopter shows obvious signs of the recent cold snap, but they warn it can be misleading.

“Lake Simcoe and surrounding waterways still have large sections of open water and as new ice continues to form, it can be relatively thin,” Const. Laura Nicolle said in a statement.

“While sections of new ice may appear to be snow covered and stable, we would like to remind all citizens that ice conditions can vary drastically within areas of close proximity and may pose significant risk.”

Dozens of people were already out in tents on Thursday along Cook’s Bay. This spot usually freezes over first, but ice fisherman know it’s still risky.

Terry Goy has six huts already out on the lake. He has been doing this for years and checks the ice regularly before letting any of his customers out.

“Now my huts are on seven inches of blue ice right now,” he says.

Police recommend people check with ice hut operators before heading out on the ice.