BARRIE, ONT. -- Multiple emergency crews responded to a house fire in Lake of Bays on Monday evening.

According to the Town of Huntsville, the residents of the home began smelling smoke while watching television and called 911 and escaped the house to wait for firefighters outside.

According to the town's report, fire crews arrived at the house on Fieldale Road to find the flames shooting out the windows and roof.

Crews believe ammunition inside the home ignited under the intense heat of the blaze, forcing firefighters to get out of the house and tackle the flames from a distance.

The Town of Huntsville said crews battled the fire for three hours.

No injuries were reported.

The damage estimate is $550,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.