There is a heavy police presence at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Cookstown following a bizarre chain of events.

Police say a 61-year-old man was involved in a hit and run on Highway 400 south of County Road 89. The driver he allegedly struck, along with an unknown number of witnesses, followed the suspect into the outlet mall parking lot.

Police say the man got out of his vehicle ‘angrily’ and with a weapon of some kind.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that’s when an altercation took place and the accused suffered injuries significant enough to send him to hospital.

Sideroad 10 between County Road 89 and Line 14 was closed for the police investigation.

Detectives remain on scene combing through the suspect’s car for evidence.

The Security Department at Tanger Outlet Mall is asking people to avoid entrance 4 at this time, but the mall remains open.

Schmidt says the man is facing a number of charges, including failure to provide a breath sample, fleeing the scene of an accident and other weapons charges.