BARRIE, ONT. -- Production at the Honda plant in Alliston continues as the region shifts to the red zone under the province's COVID-19 framework for restrictions.

John Bordignon, a spokesperson for Honda Canada, said that while there have been cases of the virus reported at the plant, "the transmission sources are a result of personal activity in the community."

Honda is working with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit "to aggressively strengthen our health and safety protocols as the pandemic evolves," Bordignon stated.

The confirmed cases have not impacted production or shift schedules, Bordignon concluded.

The plant shut down operations for seven weeks during the first wave of the pandemic in March. It gradually reopened in May.

The Alliston plant employs roughly 4,300 workers and associates.