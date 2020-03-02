BARRIE -- It's the end of an era as the curtain prepares to close on the Collingwood Elvis Festival.

The popular music event had a 25-year run, bringing out thousands of fans and tribute artists year after year, but now the show is over.

The town called it quits after last year's municipally-funded festival, leaving room for a private operator to take over.

However, the town recently announced all three interested parties had withdrawn their applications to hold the event.

The town's website cites that the final party interested in hosting an Elvis-related event said they were unable to secure tribute artists for the festival on the town's desired weekend.

The Elvis Festival has long been held on the last weekend in July.