A hospice in Alliston received a $72-thousand Trillium grant from the Ontario government.

More than $100-million is awarded annually to non-profit and charitable organizations across the province by the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Matthews House Hospice plans to create a ‘live on legacy’ project as a way to honour unique individuals.

“That means we can record audio stories, video stories, pictorial and photo collages of people that have made an impact in South Simcoe,” says Andrea Roylance, Matthews House Hospice.

The grant money will help staff purchase the video equipment necessary to create the individual projects.

The hospice will begin a search for skilled media-friendly volunteers to help capture the moments for the ‘live on legacy’ storytelling project.