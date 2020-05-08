BARRIE -- After seven weeks, Honda Canada in Alliston will gradually begin operations next week.

Like many businesses, Honda shut down the plant to most of its employees amid the pandemic in March.

A Honda spokesperson says limited production will start on Tuesday, May 12.

"With the health and safety of our associates remaining our top priority, operations will be measured and resume slowly with an emphasis on training and enhanced safety procedures," says John Bordignon, Honda Canada.

The plant will start up production with one shift daily, using "significantly less people on site," Bordignon adds.

The Alliston Honda plant has a little over 4,300 employees and associates.