BARRIE, ONT. -- COVID-19 vaccinations will no longer be administered at the Alliston Memorial Arena as the clinic is moving to a new location.

As of Monday morning, shots in Alliston, Ont., will take place at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre located at 7300 Industrial Parkway, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The Health Unit says people with appointments can access the clinic through the fieldhouse entrance on the west side of the recreation centre. They ask that people do not use the main public entrance.

Details about how to book your first or second-dose vaccination appointment can be found on the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s website.