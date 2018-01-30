

CTV Barrie





A Quebec-based airline is looking to offer flights from Lake Simcoe Regional Airport to Montreal and Ottawa.

PASCAN, a regional airline based out of Montreal, has announced its intention to expand further into Ontario. The airline already offers flights from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, but now it’s eyeing LSRA in Oro-Medonte.

“There is an opportunity for people to participate and take advantage of their local airport and use it as a point of connectivity for their individual purposes,” says Mike Drumm, general manager of the airport.

PASCAN has launched a survey to gauge interest in potential flights linking the Barrie area to Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport and Montreal Downtown Airport.

“As the city continues to grow, we see these kinds of options, businesses proposing these new services. We have a direct flight to Toronto as of last fall flights to Ottawa and Montreal would be another big step for Barrie,” says Mayor Jeff Lehman.

The survey page indicates that PASCAN would want the service running as early as the spring.

Late last year, FlyGTA Airlines started offering flights between LSRA and Billy Bishop.