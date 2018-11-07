The windows are installed, the drywall is up, and the painters are rolling fresh paint in the first of two affordable housing buildings that are under construction in Collingwood.

This is the single largest housing project the county has ever undertaken.

“We’ve gone from 30 units at this location to 147 units,” said Arfona Zweirs, director of social housing for the county.

A lack of affordable housing has been fuelling a labour shortage in the area, according to the South Georgian Bay Labour Task Force.

“Rents will range from approximately $650 a month up to $900 a month for one, two, and three bedroom units,” said Zweirs.

This is one of three housing projects on the go in Simcoe County, including 99 units under construction in Wasaga Beach and 40 more units in Tay Township.

The cost of the project is expected to be $39 million.

The first building will be ready for occupancy in the spring.