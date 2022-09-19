Advocates frustrated with lack of support as numbers of those living on streets increases

Homelessness is a rising issue plaguing many communities across Simcoe County as park benches, alleyways, and tents become homes to those with nowhere else to turn.

"I've been homeless about a year and a half now," said one Barrie resident, known by those on the streets as Ashwolf.

The 33-year-old now calls Milligan's Pond home along with roughly 20 others who set up tents to have somewhere to lay their heads at night.

"There's so many people out here that don't wanna be out here, and there's just no options," Ashwolf said.

As the season turns from fall to winter, many living like Ashwolf will have no way to protect themselves from the harsh elements.

Housing advocates are calling on governments at local and provincial levels to do more to find long-term solutions for housing and mental health.

"The few people that do try and help they do what they can, but there's not enough funding, there's not enough supports, there's not enough agencies out here that actually accommodate to it," Ashwolf said.

It's estimated at least 100 people are living on the streets of Barrie since the motel shelter program ended in late July.

"They are struggling to transition, and as the colder weather comes, we know those beds will be filled, but we also know it will need additional beds and additional spaces because we have so many people outside," said Sarah Peddle, The Busby Centre.

In years past, Barrie police and bylaw officers ticketed and evicted Milligan's Pond residents amid complaints about trash and drug paraphernalia littering the trails.

But for Ashwolf and others at the site, it's the only place they have to call home.

"I don't have any family to turn to for support for anything, so I've been out here for quite a while because of it. Some people have couches to sleep on for a short period of time, but they still wind up back out here," she said.