Barrie shelters seek solution as hotel shelter program ends

Funding for the emergency hotel shelter model currently operating in Barrie and Collingwood ends Sunday, leaving shelters scrambling to make room for those dealing with homelessness and resorting to situations like bunk beds.

“We know that the stark reality is that some people will be living rough by the end of today,” said The Busby Centre’s Executive Director, Sara Peddle.

Peddle said the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the number of people needing support.

“We are unfortunately overcapacity of the number of people we are serving that are experiencing homelessness to the number of beds that we have within shelters,” added Peddle.

Shelters like the Busby Centre are concerned about the sustainability of their current situation.

“As we get smaller into our shelter, we don’t know how long the funding will last even for that. So we’re just trying to figure it all out and it’s a lot of anxiety,” said Peddle.

“Anybody who looks outside their doors knows the system is overwhelmed right now. That is why community support and funds coming in is needed more now than ever,” said Youth Haven’s Jennifer Kaplinski.

Saturday at Meridian Place, Barrie’s Live Music Show hosted Youthhavenfest to raise money for Youth Haven, Simcoe County’s only homeless shelter for youth between the ages of 16-24.

“By running events like this, by community support like this we get funds coming in to support events such as the Backyard Campout to keep our doors open and to keep youth off the streets,” said Kaplinski.

The fundraiser gathered $600 in donations by lunchtime Saturday.

“People are struggling now financially so a lot more kids will be prone to being on the streets as things get more expensive so now is the time” said Katherine Chabot of Barrie’s Live Music Show.

“We have counselling. We have transitional housing. We have medical support. You name it we do it. Resumes, helping them get back into school. Helping them get jobs. All of it. That is what Youth Haven does,” said Kaplinski.

There are projects for sustainable options and solutions on the horizon, but winter is also right around the corner.

“The county of Simcoe and the City of Barrie are trying to focus on building affordable housing and supportive housing but it’s just not going to be built fast enough” said an appreciative Peddle.

Groups like Barrie’s Live Music show continue to bring awareness to the rise in homelessness and plead for community support where people are able. They alone have raised more than $150,000 for different services across the region since the pandemic began.

“It’s not a choice. It’s a choice out of a lack of choice. I just hope that the community tries to embrace the individuals as much as they can and try to support with affordable housing builds and hopefully for shelter for the winter because we’re going to need it. People do matter and everybody is somebody,” reminded Peddle.