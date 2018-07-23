Everything from needles, to household items to trash, is being found at Milligan’s Pond in Barrie, and residents are calling on the city for a big cleanup.



One resident took photos of large piles of trash left at the pond in Barrie this weekend. The photos caught the attention of many who live in the area.



“This used to be a little haven, for people to bring their children, for people to read their books, and just spend time here. Now as you can see, there is no children,” says resident Helen Deveaux.



City crews cleaned up the mess Monday morning. They say it was the sixth time they have been there since January, cleaning up this kind of illegally dumped trash.



“We may get called out a couple of times a month,” says Brett Mosley of the city’s parks operation department.



Despite the cleanup in the morning, more household items, including a couch on the side of the road, were found on Monday.



It’s not just trash that is causing concern. Drug paraphernalia, including syringes, was also found on Monday.



The city was informed by residents that there are dozens, if not hundreds of other needles in the area. City staff have confirmed they will be back to investigate as early as Tuesday to clean up yet again.