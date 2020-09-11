BARRIE, ONT. -- A new space is coming to downtown Barrie to give those in recovery from addiction a safe place to get valuable in-person help.

The 705 expects to open its doors on Dunlop Street West near Mary Street in October after an extensive renovation.

Agencies that support people in recovery from addictions to opioids, cocaine, alcohol, eating disorders, and other support groups, can rent the space for meetings. There are connections to housing supports. The help comes from people who understand what clients are facing.

“We offer a 100 per cent peer support base, which means everyone who is here volunteering and is a member has lived experience,” says Christine Gordon, the 705’s Public Relations and Fundraising Manager.

The 705 recovery centre is a facility entirely apart from a proposed supervised drug consumption site for Barrie. A site selection committee is reviewing five potential locations in the city centre and is expected to present a shortlist to council this fall.

After many years fighting addictions to alcohol and opioids, Samara calls it “surreal” to have a safe place not just to get support, but to return the favour.

“It...gives me a chance to give back, and be of service, and have a purpose,” Samara says. “I think that the whole reason I went through some of the things that I did was so that I could give back.”

The 705 has a champion in councillor Natalie Harris. She has been candid about her own recovery from addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.

“This location being able to be a safe place to meet in person again, it will absolutely save lives. Because the isolation that happens because of COVID-19 is really, really hurting the addiction community,” Harris says.

She says being able to sit and have a coffee with someone who has shared trauma and stigma has a different energy than what can be shared over Zoom.

“If you’re sitting in front of someone that has gone through that and says ‘I get it,’ that might be the difference to recovering or not for some people,” Harris says.

Gordon agrees that, for some, the pandemic has deepened feelings of despair and isolation. “It can make matters worse for us. Whatever our adversities are, can be magnified by that feeling of being alone,” Gordon says. “We respect COVID. We understand how severe it is. However, we’re still fighting other battles that are very prominent in our community.”

Gordon stresses that online or telephone-based addiction counselling is not always accessible to those in recovery.

It’s something Samara experience first-hand. She struggled to connect with virtual supports earlier this year when leaving treatment.

“First of all, I didn’t have a phone. And secondly, the Wi-Fi where I was, wasn’t really working,” Samara says.

The 705 has committed to staying open for a year but is pursuing government and community grants to be able to help people far into the future. The centre and its renovation are entirely funded by 705 board members and donations.

“We are asking the community if they can step in and help us with fundraising, we would be very grateful,” Gordon says.

