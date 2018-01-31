

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The union representing Midland police officers now says a dozen of its members will be out of a job when the OPP takes over policing next month.

Bill Gordon, vice president of the Midland Police Association, says 10 uniformed officers and two civilian employees will be left unemployed after Tuesday. All 10 officers did apply to join the OPP.

"It was a resounding message by the OPP to Midland and other towns that the old practice of taking everyone is over,” he says.

Gordon believes the number of affected jobs could rise to 14. He says “it was a real house cleaning.”

Notification letters were sent to current Midland Police Service staff on Tuesday. It's believed 80 per cent of the Midland Police Service will transition over to the OPP, when they begin training at headquarters in Orillia.

Provincial police will start patrolling the streets of Midland at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8.