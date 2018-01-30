At least four officers with the Midland Police Service are out of jobs when the OPP takes over next month.

Employment letters were couriered to current staff on Tuesday. Some were relieved they'll have jobs, but not everyone was so fortunate.

“It's a little sombre in the office right now. The letters did arrive albeit very late in the day and folks are having an opportunity to meet with the chief and collect their letters from OPP, as well as their notice from the town about the disbandment and termination,” says Bill Gordon, vice president of the Midland Police Association.

It's believed 80 per cent of the Midland Police Service will transition over to the OPP, when they begin training at headquarters in Orillia.

Provincial police will start patrolling the streets of Midland at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Council voted six to three in favour of transitioning to the OPP about five months ago. The town cited $6 million in savings as the biggest benefit to the town.

However, the association representing Midland police says those hypothetical savings come at the expense of jobs.

Those not carrying on with the OPP are still waiting to hear how their severance will be handled.