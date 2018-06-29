Featured
A look at Premier Doug Ford's 21-member cabinet
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 12:19PM EDT
Friday, June 29, 2018
Ontario's new Progressive Conservative government was sworn in Friday.
Premier Doug Ford has named a 21-member cabinet, merging a number of ministries together and mixing long-serving members with several rookies.
Peter Bethlenfalvy (Pickering—Uxbridge) – President of the Treasury Board
Raymond Cho (Scarborough—Rouge River) Minister for Seniors and Accessibility
Steve Clark (Leeds—Grenville) Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
Christine Elliott (Newmarket—Aurora) Minister of Health and Long-Term Care and Deputy Premier
Victor Fedeli (Nipissing) Minister of Finance and Chair of Cabinet
Doug Ford (Etobicoke North) assumes role as Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs in addition to premiership
Merrilee Fullerton (Kanata—Carleton) Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities
Ernie Hardeman (Oxford) Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs
Sylvia Jones (Dufferin—Caledon) Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sport
Lisa MacLeod (Nepean—Carleton) Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Minister responsible for Women’s Issues
Monte McNaughton (Lambton—Kent—Middlesex) Minister of Infrastructure
Caroline Mulroney (York—Simcoe) Attorney General and Minister Respsonsible for Francophone Affairs
Rod Phillips (Ajax) Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parkland
Greg Rickford (Kenora—Rainy River) Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs
Laurie Scott (Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock) Minister of Labour
Todd Smith (Bay of Quinte) Minister of Government and Consumer Services, Government House Leader
Lisa Thompson (Huron—Bruce) Minister of Education
Michael Tibollo (Vaughan—Woodbridge) Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services
Jim Wilson (Simcoe—Grey) Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
John Yakabuski (Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke) Minister of Transportation
Jeff Yurek (Elgin—Middlesex—London) Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry