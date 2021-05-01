BARRIE, ONT. -- The community of Dorset showed up in full-force Friday evening to say a fond farewell to a well-respected local store owner.

Dozens of cars turned out for a COVID-19-style farewell, honking their horns to say goodbye to Brad Robinson, the owner of the Robinson General Store.

After being a part of the family for a century, Robinson is turning over the keys to new owners as he heads into retirement.

"It's been a great run," Robinson told CTV News earlier this month about the-then imminent closure.

New owners Mike and Katie Herbest say they plan to have a 100th-year anniversary celebration this summer, allowing longtime customers and employees to reflect on the store's meaning to the community.