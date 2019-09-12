Edward Hanzel is about to embark on a cross-country journey that will help him revisit his past.

The 90-year-old retired train engineer spent four decades riding the rails but hasn't ridden on a train since 1989.

When Edward's wife of nearly 65 years recently passed away, his family decided it was time for him to do something for himself.

"My granddaughter lives in Kelowna," he says. "We're going to see her, and we're travelling by train."

Edward is taking his grandson, Jesse, along for the three-day non-stop trip.

The duo will depart next week and Jesse, who has never been on a train longer than an hour, says he's packing the playing cards. "He likes to play card games. Maybe some cribbage."

For Edward, he's just looking forward to sharing some memories, old and new, with his grandson.