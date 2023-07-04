55 charges laid in series of thefts in Bradford

Two people face 55 charges in connection with a series of thefts from vehicles and garages in Bradford.

South Simcoe police say they received four separate calls about the thefts at homes in the Holland Street East and Marshview Boulevard area on Wednesday last week.

They say officers linked another theft from a garage the week before to these occurrences.

"Thefts from vehicles are typically crimes of opportunity. Don't make it easy for thieves. Always lock your vehicles and avoid leaving valuables in plain sight or remove them from your vehicle," police noted.

A 42-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man from Bradford are charged in the investigation.

Police say they recovered some allegedly stolen items, including a bicycle, credit cards, wallets and work credentials.

Police urge residents to notify them immediately about suspicious activity or persons in their area.