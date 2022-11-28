5 motorists charged with being impaired in Barrie over 2 days

Police in Barrie say officers arrested five drivers within city limits accused of being impaired over two days, two of whom were involved in collisions.

According to police, officers charged a 25-year-old Oro-Medonte man on Friday night after witnesses reported seeing a vehicle crash into a concrete barrier.

Just 15 minutes later, police say a 31-year-old Barrie woman struck another car while driving in a parking garage.

On Saturday, officers charged two motorists with impaired driving.

In one case, police say callers alerted officers to a vehicle parked on a curb that had been running "for a period of time."

A 31-year-old Mulmur man was charged with impaired driving and possession under the controlled drug and substances act.

Officers also arrested a Toronto man, 38, after a caller reported a suspected impaired driver on city roads.

Finally, a 23-year-old Barrie man was pulled over and charged in the early morning hours on Sunday.

All five drivers had their licences suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for seven days.

Each has a future court date scheduled to answer to the charges.

"As we approach the holiday season, drivers are reminded to arrange for an alternate means of transportation if they plan to consume alcohol or drugs," Barrie Police Services stated in a release on Monday.

Police also encourage the public to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.