BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 46 new COVID-19 cases over the past 48 hours.

This is the third week case numbers hit above 100. So far, there are 111 positive diagnoses since Nov. 8. The previous week had the highest number of cases with 141.

Eight people are in the hospital. According to the health unit, there are currently 169 active cases across the region.

Simcoe County's public school board says Bradford District High School has one active case. The health unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the school two weeks ago after evidence of the virus spread in the school environment.

Plus, Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford has two confirmed cases and two classrooms closed as a result.

There are three confirmed cases at Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus, with four classes in isolation.

COVID-19 School Tracker

Meantime, the province broke another record for daily cases with 1,575 new infections on Thursday.

Most of the cases are among residents in York Region, Toronto and Peel Region.

Eighteen additional virus-related deaths have also been linked to the virus.