4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.

Several people are dead after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.

OPP and emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 11 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 60, between Canal Road and Hidden Valley Road.

Police say an SUV travelling westbound collided with another SUV travelling east.

The westbound vehicle contained four teens from the North York and Richmond Hill areas, between 15 and 17 years old, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 42-year-old Huntsville woman, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Highway 60 remained closed for several hours throughout the morning for officers to complete their preliminary investigation.

The roadway has reopened, but police say an investigation is ongoing.