    • Small plane crashes at Oro-Medonte airport

    A small, commercial twin plane crashed on the runway at Lake Simcoe Regional Airport in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Tues., Aug. 13, 2024. (Courtesy: Brian Wilkinson)
    Three people escaped injuries when the plane they were in crashed at the airport in Oro-Medonte early Tuesday afternoon.

    According to officials, the call came in as smoke in the cockpit of the small twin plane, which hit the runway without the landing gear shortly after noon at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport near Highway 11.

    Everyone on board safely vacated the plane before emergency crews arrived.

    Crews were able to extinguish the flames, but according to officials, the aircraft is a complete loss.

    Transport Canada is investigating.

