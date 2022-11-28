3 charged with impaired driving in Simcoe County
Hunoria West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged three people with impaired driving over the weekend.
Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in Clearview Township at about 7 p.m. Friday.
When police arrived, they found the driver had been drinking. An Innisfil man, 59, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.
OPP charged a second man in Springwater Township with impaired driving later that evening.
A Springwater man, 46, was stopped at a RIDE check at about 2:15 a.m.
Saturday evening, police stopped another driver after he showed signs of impairment while speeding. A 35-year-old man from Midhurst was charged with impaired driving.
He was also charged with excessive speeding, travelling 119km/h in a 70km/h zone.
All driver’s licenses were suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles were seized for seven days.
OPP also charged a Wasaga Beach resident for travelling 140km/h in an 80km/h zone on Highway 26 within Springwater Township at around midnight Friday.
