

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The City of Barrie has released its proposed budget for 2018 and the accompanying tax increase for homeowners.

City officials have proposed a 3.15 per cent residential tax increase for next year. This works out to be about $130 for a home assessed at $334,000.

The city says that 2.15 per cent of the increase is needed for city services. The remaining one per cent will be dedicated to replace and renew roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

The Salem and Hewitt’s land infrastructure projects, the Highway 400 crossing at Harvie Road and the McKay Road interchange are among the big items council will fund with the increase.

Money will also be used to fund the Simcoe Emergency Services Campus, a year-round downtown market, and three fire stations.

There’s also a proposed rate increase for water usage. A recommend 2.74 per cent water rate increase is in the budget, as is a 3 per cent increase for wastewater. This works out to an additional $22.49 for an average bill.

Councillors aren’t expected to approve the budget until Jan. 29.