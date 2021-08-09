BARRIE, ONT. -- 28 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Simcoe Muskoka after the weekend.

On Monday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) identified nine new cases in Barrie, five in Bradford West Gwillimbury, three in Springwater, three in Essa, two in New Tecumseth, and two in Wasaga Beach.

Innisfil, Orillia, Midland, and Penetanguishene all had one case each since Friday, according to SMDHU.

On a day when the health unit confirmed its largest weekend count since June—reporting 28 infections since Friday, health officials said about 95% of all new cases are people who aren't fully vaccinated.

Local vaccination rates have stalled for young adults, with more than a third of Simcoe Muskoka residents 18-39 years of age unable or unwilling to roll up their sleeves.

"If you're hesitant, haven't made up your mind yet if you're going to get the shot or not if you just want to pop by Sperling and have a chat, we're here to talk to you," said Amy Wardell Royal Victoria Hospital COVID-19 Immunization Clinic Manager.

Last week, Barrie's Sperling drive location saw about 700 people get their first dose, and about half were 18- 39. A third were kids.

"We're looking for the kids that are going back to school, the teachers, the parents. Aunts, uncles, grandparents," said Wardell.

Health officials at the RVH-run Sperling drive clinic encourage anyone who has already waited 28 days from their first dose to get an earlier second shot.

Walk-in clinic hours for the remainder of August are from 10-6 pm.