2 suspects involved in the theft of a local business

Orillia Ontario Provincial Police need the community's help in identifying two suspects involved in the theft at a local business.

The incident is said to have occurred on Feb., 21 and 22.

The first suspect is identified as a male wearing a red hat, black sweater and blue jeans.

The second suspect is identified as a female wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, and beige boots, with her hair tied up in a bun.

If you can identify any of these individuals, contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.