    • 2 suspects involved in a theft at a local business

    Ontario Provincial Police need the community's help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft at a local business in Orillia Ont., on Feb., 21 and 22. (OPP) Ontario Provincial Police need the community's help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft at a local business in Orillia Ont., on Feb., 21 and 22. (OPP)
    Orillia Ontario Provincial Police need the community's help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft at a local business.

    The incident is said to have occurred on Feb., 21 and 22.

    The first suspect is identified as a male wearing a red hat, black sweater and blue jeans.

    The second suspect is identified as a female wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, and beige boots, with her hair tied up in a bun.

    If you can identify either of these individuals, contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

