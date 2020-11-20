Advertisement
19-year-old Severn man charged in Orillia homicide
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 11:48AM EST Last Updated Monday, November 23, 2020 11:59AM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 19-year-old man will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Orillia man last week.
Derek Simmerson was found lying in the street at Coldwater Road and Emily Street Thursday night. The 34-year-old died in hospital.
On Sunday morning, investigators tracked a suspect to a gas station along Hwy 11 in Severn Township.
Justice Snache, 19, of Severn was taken into custody and faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Police suggest the victim and suspect knew each other but are not elaborating.
Investigators have not released the victim's cause of death.
