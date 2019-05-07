

CTV Barrie





A 19-year-old man charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing in Barrie made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Brett Cummings walked into a Barrie courtroom this afternoon with his hands cuffed wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Cummings is accused of stabbing a 21-year-old man with an 'edged weapon' outside of a home on Heather Street in the city's north end on Sunday night.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Today, Cummings was released on $5,000 bail. His defence lawyer said it's not uncommon with these types of charges. "The courts look at a number of factors. My client has no criminal record, no history of problems," Mitch Eisen explained.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim but say the two knew each other.

Police also say a woman who is a tenant living at the Heather Street house witnessed the entire altercation. "The homeowner is not related to this investigation whatsoever," said Barrie Police Service's Peter Leon. "The incident occurred on the front lawn and the driveway area of the residence, and it involved a tenant in the home."

Police continue to investigate Laidlaw Street where the accused was living. He was arrested at his home on Monday morning.

Cummings will move to Bancroft to live with his grandmother and is expected to report to the OPP monthly. He is prohibited from having any weapons as part of his conditional release.

He is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.