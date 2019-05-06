

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened late Sunday night.

Police were called to a home on Heather Street last night where a 21-year-old man was suffering from what officers said appeared to be stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries just after midnight.

Police have a 19-year-old man in custody. No charges have been laid.

Peter Leon with the Barrie Police Service says neither man lived at the residence where the fatal attack occurred.

Officers will be in the area of Heather Street and Noam Drive until the investigation is complete.

The victim’s identity has not been released.