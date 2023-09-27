Barrie

    • 18-year-old accused of being impaired, causing collision in Bracebridge faces charges

    Handcuffs and a breathalyzer device are displayed. (OPP_CR) Handcuffs and a breathalyzer device are displayed. (OPP_CR)

    A young motorist faces impaired driving charges after a collision in a parking lot Tuesday night in Bracebridge.

    Provincial police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the lot on Manitoba Street just north of Monck Road around 9:30 p.m.

    They say witnesses reported seeing a dark-coloured Avalanche speeding through the parking lot at that intersection before hitting a passenger vehicle travelling on Manitoba Street.

    The collision caused significant damage, police say.

    According to the OPP, officers located the vehicle involved on a side street and arrested an 18-year-old.

    He faces charges of impaired operation, dangerous operation, and failing to stop after an accident.

    Police encourage anyone with information on this incident to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

