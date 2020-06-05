BARRIE, ONT. -- The 2020 Orillia Fall Fair is cancelled.

The Orillia and District Agricultural Society’s Board of Directors explains that the call was made with “heavy hearts”, acting on current information from the province about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 170th instalment of Orillia Fall Fair had been slated for Sept. 11-13.

In a statement, the board calls the decision “heartbreaking”, but one it made putting the safety and well-being of the vendors, visitors and volunteers at the forefront.

“The Orillia Fall Fair loves bringing our community together to celebrate and promote agriculture. We will be working on ways to continue to do so outside of the annual fair environment,” writes board president Chad Cooke.

Organizers say the fair will return in September 2021.