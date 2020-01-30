17-year-old girl killed in Barrie crash
Barrie police on scene of a crash that killed 17-year-old girl Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 (Steve Mansbridge / CTV News)
BARRIE --
A 17-year old girl has been killed in a rollover that happened Wednesday night in Barrie’s north end around 9:00 p.m.
The accident happened on Georgian Drive near the main driveway to Georgian College when the driver lost control of the car and rolled over.
Simcoe County Paramedics say they transported two people to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.
The girl had critical injuries at the time she was taken to hospital, and police confirmed today that she succumbed to those injuries.
The road was closed for several hours while members of the Barrie Police Traffic Unit investigated what caused the crash.
An update is expected from police Thursday morning.
All roads have since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers.