BARRIE -- A 17-year old girl has been killed in a rollover that happened Wednesday night in Barrie’s north end around 9:00 p.m.



The accident happened on Georgian Drive near the main driveway to Georgian College when the driver lost control of the car and rolled over.



Simcoe County Paramedics say they transported two people to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.



The girl had critical injuries at the time she was taken to hospital, and police confirmed today that she succumbed to those injuries.



The road was closed for several hours while members of the Barrie Police Traffic Unit investigated what caused the crash.

An update is expected from police Thursday morning.

Georgian Drive has been reopened after members of the #BarriePolice Traffic Unit conducted their investigation. Details surrounding this fatal motor vehicle collision will be provided after 8:00 a.m. this morning. pic.twitter.com/jH9ZMrXg7w — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) January 30, 2020

All roads have since reopened.



Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers.