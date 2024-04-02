BARRIE
Barrie

    • 15-year-old faces slew of drugs and weapons charges: OPP

    Toronto teenager faces charges after attempted break-in in Southgate, Ont., Fri. March 29, 2024 (Source: supplied) Toronto teenager faces charges after attempted break-in in Southgate, Ont., Fri. March 29, 2024 (Source: supplied)
    When a teen was spotted attempting to break into a car, the police were called.

    When provincial police arrived at Ridley Crescent in Southgate – northwest of Orangeville – on Friday, a masked person fled from police.

    Apprehended after a brief foot chase, a 15-year-old Toronto teenager was charged with 10 offences, including mischief, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon and methamphetamine, and failing to comply with various release orders.

    The accused was held pending a bail hearing and can not be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message, and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

