15-year-old faces slew of drugs and weapons charges: OPP

When a teen was spotted attempting to break into a car, the police were called.

When provincial police arrived at Ridley Crescent in Southgate – northwest of Orangeville – on Friday, a masked person fled from police.

Apprehended after a brief foot chase, a 15-year-old Toronto teenager was charged with 10 offences, including mischief, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon and methamphetamine, and failing to comply with various release orders.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing and can not be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message, and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.