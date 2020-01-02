BARRIE -- Provincial police are investigating after some serious weaponry went missing during a break-in at a home that was unoccupied in early November.

Police say a dozen firearms were taken during the break-and-enter in the Haliburton Highlands area.

According to investigators, police responded to a house on Glamor Lake Road that had been broken into during the week of Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2019.

Officers are asking for the public's help to recover the stolen guns (some restricted) and find the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.