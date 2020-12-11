BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police received an "adorable apology card" from a Bradford girl who called 911 during an argument with her mom.

The 10-year-old made the card, complete with a picture of an officer and K9 pup, writing, "I am so sorry for calling 911 when I didn't need help. I will not do it ever again. I hope you will forgive me. 10,000 times sorry."

The 911 operator who took the call used the opportunity to teach the child about the proper use of the emergency line.

South Simcoe Police Acting Deputy Chief John Van Dyke said it's a good reminder that 911 is for emergencies only.

"We thank this young girl for her thoughtful card and heartfelt apology. We're also grateful to her for giving us an opportunity to raise awareness about the appropriate use of 911."

Every year, unintentional and non-emergency calls are made to 911, taking away resources from someone who needs help.

South Simcoe Police advised that if you do accidentally call the emergency number, stay on the line so an operator can confirm no help is required.