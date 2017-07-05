

CTV Barrie





A boat that partially sank and leaked fuel into the Trent-Severn Waterway will remain in the water for a little while longer.

Two barges and a crane have moved into the waterway on Wednesday, east of Sparrow Lake to remove the 42-foot vessel.

The boat struck a rock on Thursday, spilling an unknown amount of fuel into the Severn River. The boat had 900-litres of fuel onboard when it sank.

Contractors were brought in last week to patch the holes and stop the leak. The Canadian Coast Guard says floating barriers and absorbent pads helped contain the fuel.

It’s still unclear the effect the fuel leak will have on the environment.

Despite efforts to remove the boat on Wednesday, crews realized the vessel was heavier than anticipated and couldn’t be loaded onto the barges.

The move has been postponed and officials hope to pull the boat down river to a marina.