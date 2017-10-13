Parts of Simcoe County are being used this weekend for training for some of the Canadian military’s best.

Forty-five men and women with the Second Regiment of the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery out of CFB Petawawa are getting ready for the unexpected. They’re training in Meaford, Stayner and Wasaga Beach.

“It's important for us to replicate potential future operating environments such as operating in built up areas and towns,” says Lt.-Col. Geoff Hampton.

They're learning from those who have already served in Europe and Afghanistan. Most here will be deployed overseas for the first time.

“It's a bit of a culture shock depending on where you go around the world. It either looks a lot like Canada or sometimes it doesn't even look close to what Canada looks like,” says Hampton.

Exercise: Avenging Gunner puts the regiment to the test, to ensure they're battle-ready

“This is really important. These are some of the biggest firepower we bring in to any battle,” says Master Bombardier Justin Ettinger.

From firing a M777 Howitzer, to securing an area on the ground and from up above. It's the ultimate honour for Gunner Robyn Hollands

“I was in cadets when I was younger, 1909 Cadets in Collingwood, they gave me the idea to join the military and I think the military was the right fit for me. I love the military,” says Hollands.

These troops will be deployed to Latvia in February, as part of an ongoing NATO mission to keep peace and stability in eastern Europe.