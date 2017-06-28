They do death-defying stunts for a living, but before taking flight, Snowbird and military pilots met with courageous patients at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

These pilots met with the brave men and women fighting cancer, telling them they’re not alone.

“We want to know their daily struggle. What they’re going through, try to see and we want to bring a little joy in their day,” says Master Cpl. Serge Chevrier, a CF-18 fighter pilot.

“They just asked how everything was -- wanted to know where I was from and if they've ever seen them perform,” says patient Teresa Wilson.

The ultimate reward is bringing smiles to faces. They handed out Canadian flags and Snowbird hats to new and long-time fans.

“That was my absolute wish. I followed the aircraft with a radio,” says Frances Bowler. “We've watched these Snowbirds every year.”

The pilots invited everyone to join them for Wednesday night's show, honouring our country and its people.

“It gives them the ability to see the skilled professionals and the teamwork of the Canadian forces right in front of their eyes. It makes me happy to give that to them,” says Sgt. John Enright.