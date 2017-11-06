

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





You can now take a flight from the Barrie area to Toronto.

The first flight between Lake Simcoe Regional Airport and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is set to take off on Monday afternoon.

FlyGTA Airlines operates the flight, which leave Billy Bishop at 12 p.m. and arrives at Lake Simcoe Regional about 20 minutes later. The return flight leaves the Barrie area at 1 p.m.

The flight costs $129 and seats eight passengers. FlyGTA is currently offering direct flights Monday through Friday.

The airline has been flying between Billy Bishop and the Niagara Region since 2016.

Flights also started Monday between Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.