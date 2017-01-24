Big plans are in the works to transform downtown Barrie’s bus terminal into a food market.

During Monday night’s committee of the whole meeting, councillors approved plans to turn the existing bus terminal into a market.

“I think this is one of those projects that's really got the ability to revitalize the whole of this end of downtown,” says Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman. “It's the kind of thing that will attract people up from the waterfront. It can be a tourist attraction.”

The building will stay, but will be renovated to accommodate a number of food shops. The Barrie Farmers' Market will be among the business to call the building home.

A new restaurant will open in place of the old Burger King.

As part of the construction, bus platforms will be moved closer to the street. The transformation will also have an effect on how transit works around the city.

“This will still be the hub for Barrie transit, but the idea is that we move Greyhound and GO and Ontario Northland, the inter-city buses will move over to the Allendale GO station. That will allow this building to be converted into a fresh food market.”

Council still needs to approve a detailed design and funding for the project.

Construction could begin this year.