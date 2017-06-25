

CTV Barrie





Residents in New Tecumseth are only starting to fully understand the damage done by this week’s flooding and heavy rainfall.

From farmers’ fields, to the town, the cleanup is still underway after more than a month’s amount of rain fell in less than 48 hours.

There was so much water officials closed St. James Catholic School in Tottenham because of flooding. It will remain closed for the rest of the school year, which ends in a week.

On Sunday, crews were already trying to clean-up the damage. Students will be bused to St. Thomas Aquinas for the final week of the semester.

Meanwhile residents are cleaning up messy basements and yards, and sub pumps are working overtime.

“About every 45 seconds, every 45 seconds it was pumping out water,” says resident Gary Dos Santos. “Now, it’s about every two minutes.”

The local hardware store in Tottenham is trying to keep up with the demand for flooding supplies.

“Our owner actually went out yesterday, to our warehouses, to get a whole skid more, just for whatever else is coming on the way,” said one employee.

Officials with the town of New Tecumseth say they will assess the damage, and the cost of cleanup, once the water levels go down.