A 48-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly brought a 13-inch kitchen knife into an Owen Sound bar.

Police were called to a downtown establishment around 9:30 Sunday night after a person called saying the suspect was carrying the knife in his back pocket.

Police say the man also provided a false name to them when he was detained.

The investigation showed he was currently before the courts on outstanding criminal charges, as well as two probation orders.

He has been charged with weapons dangerous to the public peace, obstruct a police officer, breach of officer in charge of undertaking and 4 counts of breach of probation.

He will appear in bail court Monday.