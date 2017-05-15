Featured
Man charged after allegedly bringing butcher knife into bar
An assault and stolen vehicle investigation that started in Owen Sound led to six charges on Saturday, April 22, 2017 against a woman suspected of impaired driving and assault.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 12:17PM EDT
A 48-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly brought a 13-inch kitchen knife into an Owen Sound bar.
Police were called to a downtown establishment around 9:30 Sunday night after a person called saying the suspect was carrying the knife in his back pocket.
Police say the man also provided a false name to them when he was detained.
The investigation showed he was currently before the courts on outstanding criminal charges, as well as two probation orders.
He has been charged with weapons dangerous to the public peace, obstruct a police officer, breach of officer in charge of undertaking and 4 counts of breach of probation.
He will appear in bail court Monday.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- More than $20K worth of drugs seized during Barrie raids
- One seriously injured in crash north of Newmarket
- Renewed appeal for information on suspicious man who allegedly approached girl
- OPP continue to probe fire that destroyed abandoned marina
- Man charged after allegedly bringing butcher knife into bar